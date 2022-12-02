Bosse's move to De Pere adds another chapter to storied history

DE PERE — Walk into the new Bosse's location at 107 S. Broadway in De Pere and the history of the family owned shop can be noticed all around.

Pictures from the store's 124 year history adorn the walls to blend the modernity of the renovated downtown De Pere building with the Bosse's brand.

The family brought over the old displays including bookshelves and cigar cases that are more than a century old.

Green Bay hosted Bosse's when it opened in 1898 all the way until the opening of the new location in De Pere on Thursday.

The new location comes after several weeks spent looking all across the Green Bay metro area after it was determined it was not possible to stay at the Cherry Street location.

Lisa Mitchell is the manager of Bosse's and has ties dating back to the original owner, Joe Bosse.

"My grandfather started working for Joe when he was young and took over the business and passed on to my father," said Mitchell.

She says as the tradition has run in her family, she's witnessed firsthand the change in traditional newsstands.

"I think we've seen a change in newspapers. there's still people that really want to purchase newspaper but the sales have really changed," said Mitchell.

She says that despite the change for newspapers, magazine sales have remained steady for the shop. Mitchell says that they've remained flexible in order to adapt to different demands in the community.

"If somebody's looking for something that we don't have we do our best to try and order it. Being a small independent store we don't have to answer to anyone," said Mitchell.

They've also worked to add different types of merchandise to diversify their offerings.

"We have added merchandise like greeting cards and Wisconsin souvenirs and different products. We have to grow with what people want and what people are interested in," said Mitchell.

When deciding on locations, Mitchell knew that the overall business climate of De Pere would be a boost.

"Being in a community like De Pere and in the downtown environment where there are a lot of shops and restaurants here we see a lot of walking traffic and I'm thinking that's just going to continue to help us grow," said Mitchell

That continues to improve as more businesses move in to De Pere.

Kitty Johnson from the De Pere chamber of commerce highlighted that the growth is coming even before major projects like the Mulva Center scheduled to open next summer and the Cobblestone Hotel opening next week.