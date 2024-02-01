Billboard memorializing cows killed in I-41 semi roll-over crash on display

PETA said Thursday that they have erected a billboard memorializing the four cows that were killed in a semi roll-over crash on I-41.

As we've reported, the semi driver was hauling a stock trailer that was filled with 32 livestock.

PETA's billboard says, "I'm ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan."

PETA

PETA said the billboard is located along Highway 172 near 2605 Monroe Road on the way to the crash site and two miles from the JBS slaughterhouse. The non-profit said the surviving cows were presumably taken to be killed for human consumption there.

“Cows feel pain and fear and value their lives, just as humans do, and don’t want to be crammed into trucks or carved up and eaten,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a news release. “PETA urges everyone to see cows as the thinking, feeling individuals they are and go vegan.”

PETA said there were at least 72 reported animal-transport truck crashes, and millions of cows taken to slaughterhouses in 2023. The non-profit said each person who switches to a vegan diet spares nearly 200 animals every year.