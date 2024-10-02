AmeriLux Family of Companies Breaks Ground on Major Expansion in De Pere's East Industrial Park

Amerilux is developing two new buildings in De Pere

100 jobs are expected to open up locally

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Copy and paste the transcript here.

AmeriLux Family of Companies officially broke ground on a significant expansion project at the East Industrial Business Park on Tuesday. The company is developing two new buildings, located along Commerce Drive. They are expected to enhance the company’s operational capacity while creating approximately 100 jobs over the next year.

CEO and owner Kurt Voss announced that the new positions will span various sectors, including manufacturing, warehousing, management, sales, and commercial driving. “We’re estimating 100 additional employees next year at this time compared to this year,” Voss stated during the ceremony.

Keller Inc., a Kaukauna-based contractor, will oversee the construction of the new facilities, which will provide 500,000 square feet of distribution and warehousing space. President and CEO Cory Vandewettering highlighted the scale of the project, noting, “It’s roughly 32,000 man-hours of Keller employees that will be working here for the next nine to 12 months.”

AmeriLux’s roots in De Pere date back over two decades. Reflecting on the company’s journey, Voss said, “We’re lucky that we’re located here. We could have started anywhere; we just happened to find a building here 20 years ago when we were starting from scratch in the East De Pere Industrial Park.”

De Pere Mayor James Boyd expressed the city’s enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, “The city of De Pere could not be more grateful that you selected this business park for this expansion. It means a lot.”

The new development is poised to not only boost local employment but also reinforce AmeriLux’s commitment to growth within the community. As the project progresses, stakeholders anticipate a positive impact on the local economy and job market.

