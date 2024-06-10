A torch for the Special Olympics of Wisconsin visits De Pere

As the Olympic Torch makes its way around France, a Green Bay torch went on a tour today.

A torch for the Special Olympics of Wisconsin was taken on a tour in De Pere.

More than 40 Law Enforcement agencies in the srea came together put the event on.

Community members could donate to join the 12-mile run.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

At Ledgeview Park in De Pere, a crowd gathered for the lighting of a torch for the Special Olympics. Officers from more than 40 law enforcement agencies participated in the run that even featured some local Special Olympians.

"My favorite is basketball,” Tim Vainje said.

"I like softball,” added Devin Deremo.

The officers and community alike could donate to participate in the 12-mile run along East River Trail. All proceeds go toward the Special Olympics of Wisconsin.

But for many officers including, Deputy Sheriff Joshua Sanford, Monday’s event means much more.

"I love being able to be part of this, that we're able to do this,” Deputy Sanford said. “We're able to use our time, our talents, our funds to be able to support these athletes and all of the positive impacts they have on this community.

After the run a picnic was held at Ledgeview Park on a day that athletes, law enforcement and families call a very special one.