2019 St. Norbert College graduate named clerk for U.S. Supreme Court

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Elizabeth Totzke, an Appleton native and 2019 graduate of St. Norbert College in De Pere, has been named Clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett during the 2024-25 term.

Each Supreme Court justice has four clerks who typically serve one-year terms.

“I feel so honored to have been selected for a clerkship with Justice Barrett,” said Totzke in a media release. “She is a brilliant jurist, and we have all benefited from her presence on the court. I have long admired her approach to the law, and I can’t think of a better role model as I begin my legal career.”

According to the release, clerks are responsible for reviewing the record, researching the applicable law, and drafting legal memoranda and court opinions along with attending oral arguments before the court.

Totzke graduated in 2022 from Notre Dame Law School.

She clerked for Chief Judge Diane Sykes of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit during the 2022-23 term. Totzke is currently completing her second clerkship with Judge David Stras of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

Her clerkship for Associate Justice Barrett will begin this summer.