Boating safety to be very important on July 4th weekend

MANITOWOC (NBC26) — July 4th weekend is upon us and it's sure to be filled with celebration especially on the lakes. With all the fun, safety is still very important. U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Michael Whalen says this weekend is not like most.

"Just a lot of boats out, maybe people who don't get out as much, maybe don't know the rules of the road as well," Whalen says.

Wisconsin Boating Law Administrator, Lieutenant Darren Kuhn says one of the biggest dangers with July 4th boating is alcohol.

"If you're going to have drinks on board, just like in a car, have a designated driver," Kuhn says. "A designated captain can save the lives of yourself, your passengers, and anyone else around you."

Officer Whalen says boaters need to be aware harbors are no wake zones and to keep it around four knots when coming in and out. He says just like car drivers need to remember to stay to the right when they can.

Aside from driving, Whalen recommends doing safety checks before heading out on the water.

"Make sure those life jackets are ready," says Whalen. "Check all of your stuff, make sure the flares, fire extinguishers are all up to date, not expired. Make sure that safety gear is good to go."

One Manitowoc boater, Paul Goswitz, is ready for the festivities.

"I will have people on my boat, although I do not know who," Goswitz said. "I've invited so many people I'm not exactly sure".

A big fan of being on the water, he said safety is his top priority... and he has one big rule.

"Whoever is in charge should not be drinking," Goswitz said. "You never know when an emergency is going to come up and somebody has to be responsible."

While safety is his number one concern, he wants people to enjoy the celebration of the weekend too.

"You know, the plan is to have fun right," says Gozwitz. "You're trying to have fun, but just do it safely and that's all it takes."

If you find yourself in any trouble while on the water this weekend, Officer Whalen says the call for help is five short boat horn blasts.

