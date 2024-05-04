5 people hurt in crash in Outagamie County

TOWN OF CENTER — A total of five people were hurt, and one of them was airlifted to a hospital after a crash on County Highway S in the Town of Center Friday evening.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff's office, deputies were called to the intersection of CTH S and STH 47 just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday for a two-vehicle crash.

An SUV driven by a 31-year-old man from Appleton, with two passengers, was headed southbound on STH 47, while a second car driven by a 32-year-old man from Waupaca with one passeneger was westbound on CTH S approaching STH 47, according to a preliminary investigation.

Investigators believe the driver of the second car failed to yield to the SUV, and collided with it in the intersection.

The passenger of the second car was airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital with critical injuries, while the three people in the SUV were taken to a hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance for their injuries. The driver of the second car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and no names have been released.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Town of Center Fire and First Responders, Wisconsin State Patrol, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Eagle 3 Helicopter Rescue.