$5 million for phosphorus? A look at the importance of the grant awarded to the Village of Denmark

Governor Tony Evers allocated millions of dollars this week to wastewater infrastructure around the state. The village of Denmark received $5 million to upgrade its water treatment facility.

Denmark village President, Susan Seldner says that the upgrade will aim to lower levels of phosphorus in the water. She believes this is going to effect generations of Denmark civilians.

Brown County Conservationist, Nick Peltier, says that removing phosphorus from water is very important. He added that all investments in water quality benefit everyone in the area.

A multi-million-dollar grant has been given to a Denmark. The village has been allocated 5 million dollars to upgrade its water treatment facility. The purpose is to reduce levels of phosphorus.

Denmark village President, Susan Selner says after DNR regulations for phosphorus levels in the water changed, the village applied for the grant and they got it.

$5 million will help update the village's facility.

"That's going to allow a small village like we are to afford doing the necessary things to keep our water and our environment safe,” said Selner. "Just a blessing to communities like us."

Brown County Conservationist, Nick Peltier says that removing phosphorus when possible is essential by the end of the water cycle.

"The more phosphorus that's in that water, the more likely it is that algae will usually grow in that surface water when it gets to either Lake Michigan or the bay of Green Bay,” said Peltier.

He says that these phosphorus levels are not a human health concern but can damage the environment and habitats for wildlife. But Peltier does say that these regulations will be better for all.

"Investments that are made in water quality, I think everybody wins,” said Peltier. “We get better beaches, water quality is very important to tourism."

President Selner says that the upgrades to the treatment facility will begin in 2024, she is not sure when the project will wrap up.

"We're doing good work and the state recognizes it,” Selner said. “And has given us these funds to make things happen that will benefit the whole community."

President Peltier tells me that out of the $5 million the village will have to pay back $3 million in time. But she says that there will no increased rates for Denmark taxpayers.