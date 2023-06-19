4th of July 2023: Where to watch fireworks in Northeast Wisconsin

(NBC 26) — Fourth of July festivities and firework shows are almost upon us! Here is your comprehensive guide for activities and firework shows in Northeast Wisconsin for 2023.

Note: All days listed will take place on July 4 unless indicated otherwise

Brown County

Green Bay

Where: Leicht Memorial Park

Time: 9:45 p.m.

Other Activities: Fire Over the Fox - Kickoff at 3:00 p.m.

Calumet County

Brillion - July 1st

Where: Deer Run Golf Course

When: Dusk

Other Activities: Live music starts at 7:00 p.m. - Cash Only Event

Hilbert

Where: Civic Park

When: Dusk

Door County

Sturgeon Bay

Where: Sunset Park

When: Dusk

Other Activities: Live music & food starting at 5:00 p.m.

Egg Harbor - July 3rd

Where: Harbor View Park

When: Dusk

Other Activities: Food at 4:00 p.m., live music at 5:00 p.m.

Fish Creek - July 1st

Where: Fish Creek Boat Tours - Must be signed up for the tour

When: Dusk

Baileys Harbor

Where: Throughout Baileys Harbor

When: Dusk

Other Activities: Baileys Harbor Block Party All Day

Fond du Lac County

Fond du Lac

Where: Lakeside Park

When: 9:30

Ripon

Where: Murray Park

When: Dusk

Campbellsport - July 3rd

Where: Firemans Park

When: Dusk

Other Activities: Firemans Picnic starting at Noon

Green Lake County

Berlin - July 3rd

Where: Riverside Park

When: Dusk

Other Activities: Let Freedom Ring Festival starting at 1:00 p.m.

Green Lake

Where: Deacon Mills Park

When: Dusk

Kewaunee County

Kewaunee - July 2nd

Where: Lakehaven Hall

When: Dusk

Manitowoc County

Manitowoc

Where: South Pier

When: 9:30

Other Activities: Fourth on the Shore

Two Rivers

Where: Walsh Field

When: 7:30

Marinette County

Crivitz

Where: Crivitz Community Veterans Park

When: Dusk

Wausaukee - July 1st

Where: 100 Fairgrounds Road

When: Dusk

Other Activities: Independence Day Celebration starting at 9:00 a.m.

Menominee County

Menomonie - July 1st

Where: Wakanda Park & Beach

When: Dusk



Oconto County

Oconto - July 3rd

Where: Oconto Harbor

When: 10:00

Other Activities: Waterfest Celebration

Gillett

Where: Zippel Park

When: Dusk

Mountain - July 1st

Where: Mountain Community Center

When: Dusk

Townsend

Where: Townsend Ball Park

When: 9:30

Other Activities: Townsend Firefighters Celebration starting at 11:00 a.m.

Outagamie County

Appleton - July 3rd

Where: Appleton Memorial Park

When: 9:15

Kimberly - July 3rd

Where: Sunset Park

When: 9:30

Little Chute - June 30th

Where: Doyle Park

When: Dusk

Other Activities: Concessions at 6:00 p.m., Live music at 7:00 p.m.

Shawano County

Shawano - July 3rd

Where: 248 Airport Road

When 9:00

Bonduel

Where: Village Park

When: 9:45

Sheboygan County

Elkhart Lake - June 30th

Where: Elkhart Lakefront

When: Dusk

Sheboygan

Where: Sheboygan Lakefront

When: 9:30

Other Activities: Freedom Fest

Kohler

Where: Ravine Park

When: 9:15

Waupaca County

New London

Where: Hatten Park

When: 9:30

Iola - July 2nd

Where: Taylor Field

When: Dusk

Waupaca

Where: Shadow Lake at South Park

When: 9:30

Waushara County

Wautoma - July 1st

Where: Fairgrounds

When: Dusk

Other Activities: Parade at 6:00 p.m., Live music at 6:30 p.m.

Winnebago County

Oshkosh

Where: Menominee Park

When: 9:45

Neenah

Where: Riverside Park

When: 9:45

Other Activities: Community Fest

Menasha

Where: Jefferson Park

When: 9:45

Other Activities: Community Fest

Omro

Where: Scott Park

When: Dusk

Winneconne

Where: North Side of the New Bridge

When: 9:45

Fisk - July 3rd

Where: County Road FF and Fisk Avenue

When: Dusk