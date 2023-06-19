Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

4th of July 2023: Where to watch fireworks in Northeast Wisconsin

Fireworks
Elisha Terada
Fireworks
Posted at 8:49 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 09:49:26-04

(NBC 26) — Fourth of July festivities and firework shows are almost upon us! Here is your comprehensive guide for activities and firework shows in Northeast Wisconsin for 2023.

If you know of an event we should include, please email us at news@nbc26.com

Note: All days listed will take place on July 4 unless indicated otherwise

Brown County

Green Bay
Where: Leicht Memorial Park
Time: 9:45 p.m.
Other Activities: Fire Over the Fox - Kickoff at 3:00 p.m.

Calumet County

Brillion - July 1st
Where: Deer Run Golf Course
When: Dusk
Other Activities: Live music starts at 7:00 p.m. - Cash Only Event

Hilbert
Where: Civic Park
When: Dusk

Door County

Sturgeon Bay
Where: Sunset Park
When: Dusk
Other Activities: Live music & food starting at 5:00 p.m.

Egg Harbor - July 3rd
Where: Harbor View Park
When: Dusk
Other Activities: Food at 4:00 p.m., live music at 5:00 p.m.

Fish Creek - July 1st
Where: Fish Creek Boat Tours - Must be signed up for the tour
When: Dusk

Baileys Harbor
Where: Throughout Baileys Harbor
When: Dusk
Other Activities: Baileys Harbor Block Party All Day

Fond du Lac County

Fond du Lac
Where: Lakeside Park
When: 9:30

Ripon
Where: Murray Park
When: Dusk

Campbellsport - July 3rd
Where: Firemans Park
When: Dusk
Other Activities: Firemans Picnic starting at Noon

Green Lake County

Berlin - July 3rd
Where: Riverside Park
When: Dusk
Other Activities: Let Freedom Ring Festival starting at 1:00 p.m.

Green Lake
Where: Deacon Mills Park
When: Dusk

Kewaunee County

Kewaunee - July 2nd
Where: Lakehaven Hall
When: Dusk

Manitowoc County

Manitowoc
Where: South Pier
When: 9:30
Other Activities: Fourth on the Shore

Two Rivers
Where: Walsh Field
When: 7:30

Marinette County

Crivitz
Where: Crivitz Community Veterans Park
When: Dusk

Wausaukee - July 1st
Where: 100 Fairgrounds Road
When: Dusk
Other Activities: Independence Day Celebration starting at 9:00 a.m.

Menominee County

Menomonie - July 1st
Where: Wakanda Park & Beach
When: Dusk

Oconto County

Oconto - July 3rd
Where: Oconto Harbor
When: 10:00
Other Activities: Waterfest Celebration

Gillett
Where: Zippel Park
When: Dusk

Mountain - July 1st
Where: Mountain Community Center
When: Dusk

Townsend
Where: Townsend Ball Park
When: 9:30
Other Activities: Townsend Firefighters Celebration starting at 11:00 a.m.

Outagamie County

Appleton - July 3rd
Where: Appleton Memorial Park
When: 9:15

Kimberly - July 3rd
Where: Sunset Park
When: 9:30

Little Chute - June 30th
Where: Doyle Park
When: Dusk
Other Activities: Concessions at 6:00 p.m., Live music at 7:00 p.m.

Shawano County

Shawano - July 3rd
Where: 248 Airport Road
When 9:00

Bonduel
Where: Village Park
When: 9:45

Sheboygan County

Elkhart Lake - June 30th
Where: Elkhart Lakefront
When: Dusk

Sheboygan
Where: Sheboygan Lakefront
When: 9:30
Other Activities: Freedom Fest

Kohler
Where: Ravine Park
When: 9:15

Waupaca County

New London
Where: Hatten Park
When: 9:30

Iola - July 2nd
Where: Taylor Field
When: Dusk

Waupaca
Where: Shadow Lake at South Park
When: 9:30

Waushara County

Wautoma - July 1st
Where: Fairgrounds
When: Dusk
Other Activities: Parade at 6:00 p.m., Live music at 6:30 p.m.

Winnebago County

Oshkosh
Where: Menominee Park
When: 9:45

Neenah
Where: Riverside Park
When: 9:45
Other Activities: Community Fest

Menasha
Where: Jefferson Park
When: 9:45
Other Activities: Community Fest

Omro
Where: Scott Park
When: Dusk

Winneconne
Where: North Side of the New Bridge
When: 9:45

Fisk - July 3rd
Where: County Road FF and Fisk Avenue
When: Dusk

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!