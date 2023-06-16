40 years gone in 30 seconds: Man recounts destruction of Seymour tornadoes one year later

SEYMOUR (NBC 26) — Time changes everything.

One year ago, Richard Matuszak was sitting on his front porch watching dark clouds on the horizon, until he suddenly had to run inside for cover from the oncoming storm.

“I didn't think it was going to be that bad of a storm when I looked out at the sky. First time it didn't seem to be that bad, but it got bad in a hurry,” Matuszak said.

Trees and buildings on his property were blown about violently by one of three EF1 tornadoes that touched down.

Matuszak said the memory will stay with him forever.

“I didn't think it would have that much of an effect on me, but when I do see storm clouds coming in, I do get a little bit nervous. I used to like to sit on the porch and watch the storms come out – I don't know if I'll be doing that anymore,” he said.

He said some things he lost — like his garage — will never be truly replaced.

“My father-in-law built the garage, along with some help from relatives, so he's no longer with us. So, it was kind of sad to see the building go. But, you know, it's – it's a part of life. Things come and go all the time. So, we'll rebuild,” Matuszak said.

Nine trees also fell on his property. One of them had been planted almost 40 years prior, for one of his sons.

“It took me 40 years to build up what I had here, and then in 30 seconds it was gone,” said Matuszak.

But one good thing that came of the destruction was the visibility of the community of good Samaritans that came out to help.

“The neighborhood was really great for helping out; people stopped by to help pick up the mess and clean up the debris. That was great. People we didn't know,” Matuszak said.

While some things are irreplaceable, Matuszak said he's not letting the past get him down. He's looking ahead.

“It takes time. doesn't happen overnight, but we'll get there,” Matuszak said.

