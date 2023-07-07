Watch Now
2023 list of Northeast Wisconsin county fairs

County Fair
Jill Wellington
County Fair
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jul 07, 2023
(NBC 26) — Nothing says summer fun better than a trip to the county fair!

Here is a list of Northeast Wisconsin county fairs happening this summer.

Brown County

When: August 16 - 20
Tickets: Includes parking, rides and entertainment

More Information: browncountyfair.com

Calumet County

When: September 1 - 4
Tickets: Grandstand pricing may vary

  • Weekends $7
  • Monday $5
  • Veterans/ Children 10 and Under are Free
  • Free Parking

More Information: calumetcountyfair.com

Door County

When: August 9 - 13
Tickets: Prices will increase to $12 after 5:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

  • Booster Buttons $25
  • Daily Pass $10
  • Free Parking

More Information: doorcountyfair.com

Fond du Lac County

When: July 19 - 23
Tickets:

More Information: fondulaccountyfair.com

Green Lake County

When: August 3 - 6
Tickets: Free Admission
More Information: greenlake.extension.wisc.edu

Kewaunee County

When: July 13 - 16
Tickets: Parking and Rides not included on Sunday

  • Thursday $10
  • Friday & Saturday $15
  • Free on Sunday
  • Parking $10
  • Season Pass $25

More Information: kewauneecountyfair.com

Manitowoc County

When: August 23 - 27
Tickets: Includes rides, parking, grandstand and music

  • Ages 4 and Above $10
  • 3 and Under Free
  • Seniors/ Veterans $6

More Information: manitowoccountywi.gov

Marinette County

When: August 24 - 27
Tickets: Pricing may vary for carnival wristbands and grandstand events

  • Day Pass $5
  • Weekend Pass $15
  • Advance Weekend Pass $12
  • Parking $2

More Information: marinettecountyfair.com

Menominee County

When: July 13 - 16
Tickets: Children 5 and Under enter for Free

  • Daily Admission $5
  • 4-day Pass $10

More Information: menominecounty.com

Oconto County

When: August 19 - 27
Tickets: Admission is Free. Pricing for parking and grandstand events will vary.
More Information: ocontocountyfair.org

Outagamie County

When: July 19 - 23
Tickets:

  • Adults (13+) $5
  • Children 12 and Under Free
  • Parking $5
  • Season Pass $20

More Information: outagamiecountyfair.com

Shawano County

When: August 30 - September 4
Tickets: Senior Day will be held on Friday from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Tickets will be $2, parking will be $5 for seniors

  • Thursday - Monday, Adults (12+) $5
  • Children 11 and Under Free
  • Wednesday $3 with free parking
  • Parking $5 - a free shuttle will be offered from the east parking area
  • Season Ticket $20

More Information: shawanocountyfair.net

Sheboygan County

When: August 31 - September 4
Tickets: Prices may vary for Mr. Ed's Magical Midway and grandstand shows

  • Adults (15+) $10
  • Children (10 - 14) $5
  • Children 9 and Under Free
  • Parking $5
  • Season Pass with Parking $60
  • Season Pass without Parking $40

More Information: shebcofair.com

Waupaca County

When: August 23 - 27
Tickets: Sale for Mega-Ride Passes Ends August 22. Sale Season Passes ends July 31

  • Season Pass for Adults (12+) - Sale $25, After Sale $45
  • Mega-Ride Pass - Sale $60, After Sale $70

More Information: waupacacountyfair.com

Waushara County

When: August 17 - 20
Tickets: Include admission to grandstand and parking

  • Adult Single (14+) $10
  • Child Single (7 - 13) $7
  • Children 6 and Under Free
  • Adult Season $30
  • Child Season $20

More Information: wausharacofair.com

Winnebago County

When: August 2 - 6

Tickets: Include parking, grandstand, live bands, exhibits/ barns and carnival rides

  • Advanced Daily Tickets ( June 15 - August 1) $12
  • Gate Tickets $15

More Information: winnebagocountyfaironline.com

Wisconsin State Fair

When: August 3 - 13

Tickets: See the Wisconsin State Fair website for discount days, main stage tickets, cream puff vouchers, deals and other offers

  • Adults (12+) $18
  • Seniors (60+) $13
  • Military & Veterans with ID $13
  • Youth (6 - 11) $13
  • Children 5 and Under Free

More Information: wistatefair.com

