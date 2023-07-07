2023 list of Northeast Wisconsin county fairs

(NBC 26) — Nothing says summer fun better than a trip to the county fair!
Here is a list of Northeast Wisconsin county fairs happening this summer.
Brown County
When: August 16 - 20
Tickets: Includes parking, rides and entertainment
- General Admission $15
- Sunday Admissions $10
- Pre-sale $12 - See list for locations selling pre-sale tickets
More Information: browncountyfair.com
Calumet County
When: September 1 - 4
Tickets: Grandstand pricing may vary
- Weekends $7
- Monday $5
- Veterans/ Children 10 and Under are Free
- Free Parking
More Information: calumetcountyfair.com
Door County
When: August 9 - 13
Tickets: Prices will increase to $12 after 5:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
- Booster Buttons $25
- Daily Pass $10
- Free Parking
More Information: doorcountyfair.com
Fond du Lac County
When: July 19 - 23
Tickets:
More Information: fondulaccountyfair.com
Green Lake County
When: August 3 - 6
Tickets: Free Admission
More Information: greenlake.extension.wisc.edu
Kewaunee County
When: July 13 - 16
Tickets: Parking and Rides not included on Sunday
- Thursday $10
- Friday & Saturday $15
- Free on Sunday
- Parking $10
- Season Pass $25
More Information: kewauneecountyfair.com
Manitowoc County
When: August 23 - 27
Tickets: Includes rides, parking, grandstand and music
- Ages 4 and Above $10
- 3 and Under Free
- Seniors/ Veterans $6
More Information: manitowoccountywi.gov
Marinette County
When: August 24 - 27
Tickets: Pricing may vary for carnival wristbands and grandstand events
- Day Pass $5
- Weekend Pass $15
- Advance Weekend Pass $12
- Parking $2
More Information: marinettecountyfair.com
Menominee County
When: July 13 - 16
Tickets: Children 5 and Under enter for Free
- Daily Admission $5
- 4-day Pass $10
More Information: menominecounty.com
Oconto County
When: August 19 - 27
Tickets: Admission is Free. Pricing for parking and grandstand events will vary.
More Information: ocontocountyfair.org
Outagamie County
When: July 19 - 23
Tickets:
- Adults (13+) $5
- Children 12 and Under Free
- Parking $5
- Season Pass $20
More Information: outagamiecountyfair.com
Shawano County
When: August 30 - September 4
Tickets: Senior Day will be held on Friday from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Tickets will be $2, parking will be $5 for seniors
- Thursday - Monday, Adults (12+) $5
- Children 11 and Under Free
- Wednesday $3 with free parking
- Parking $5 - a free shuttle will be offered from the east parking area
- Season Ticket $20
More Information: shawanocountyfair.net
Sheboygan County
When: August 31 - September 4
Tickets: Prices may vary for Mr. Ed's Magical Midway and grandstand shows
- Adults (15+) $10
- Children (10 - 14) $5
- Children 9 and Under Free
- Parking $5
- Season Pass with Parking $60
- Season Pass without Parking $40
More Information: shebcofair.com
Waupaca County
When: August 23 - 27
Tickets: Sale for Mega-Ride Passes Ends August 22. Sale Season Passes ends July 31
- Season Pass for Adults (12+) - Sale $25, After Sale $45
- Mega-Ride Pass - Sale $60, After Sale $70
More Information: waupacacountyfair.com
Waushara County
When: August 17 - 20
Tickets: Include admission to grandstand and parking
- Adult Single (14+) $10
- Child Single (7 - 13) $7
- Children 6 and Under Free
- Adult Season $30
- Child Season $20
More Information: wausharacofair.com
Winnebago County
When: August 2 - 6
Tickets: Include parking, grandstand, live bands, exhibits/ barns and carnival rides
- Advanced Daily Tickets ( June 15 - August 1) $12
- Gate Tickets $15
More Information: winnebagocountyfaironline.com
Wisconsin State Fair
When: August 3 - 13
Tickets: See the Wisconsin State Fair website for discount days, main stage tickets, cream puff vouchers, deals and other offers
- Adults (12+) $18
- Seniors (60+) $13
- Military & Veterans with ID $13
- Youth (6 - 11) $13
- Children 5 and Under Free
More Information: wistatefair.com