2023 list of Northeast Wisconsin county fairs

(NBC 26) — Nothing says summer fun better than a trip to the county fair!

Here is a list of Northeast Wisconsin county fairs happening this summer.

Brown County

When: August 16 - 20

Tickets: Includes parking, rides and entertainment



General Admission $15

Sunday Admissions $10

Pre-sale $12 - See list for locations selling pre-sale tickets

More Information: browncountyfair.com

Calumet County

When: September 1 - 4

Tickets: Grandstand pricing may vary



Weekends $7

Monday $5

Veterans/ Children 10 and Under are Free

Free Parking

More Information: calumetcountyfair.com

Door County

When: August 9 - 13

Tickets: Prices will increase to $12 after 5:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday



Booster Buttons $25

Daily Pass $10

Free Parking

More Information: doorcountyfair.com

Fond du Lac County

When: July 19 - 23

Tickets:



More Information: fondulaccountyfair.com

Green Lake County

When: August 3 - 6

Tickets: Free Admission

More Information: greenlake.extension.wisc.edu

Kewaunee County

When: July 13 - 16

Tickets: Parking and Rides not included on Sunday



Thursday $10

Friday & Saturday $15

Free on Sunday

Parking $10

Season Pass $25

More Information: kewauneecountyfair.com

Manitowoc County

When: August 23 - 27

Tickets: Includes rides, parking, grandstand and music



Ages 4 and Above $10

3 and Under Free

Seniors/ Veterans $6

More Information: manitowoccountywi.gov

Marinette County

When: August 24 - 27

Tickets: Pricing may vary for carnival wristbands and grandstand events



Day Pass $5

Weekend Pass $15

Advance Weekend Pass $12

Parking $2

More Information: marinettecountyfair.com

Menominee County

When: July 13 - 16

Tickets: Children 5 and Under enter for Free



Daily Admission $5

4-day Pass $10

More Information: menominecounty.com

Oconto County

When: August 19 - 27

Tickets: Admission is Free. Pricing for parking and grandstand events will vary.

More Information: ocontocountyfair.org

Outagamie County

When: July 19 - 23

Tickets:



Adults (13+) $5

Children 12 and Under Free

Parking $5

Season Pass $20

More Information: outagamiecountyfair.com

Shawano County

When: August 30 - September 4

Tickets: Senior Day will be held on Friday from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Tickets will be $2, parking will be $5 for seniors



Thursday - Monday, Adults (12+) $5

Children 11 and Under Free

Wednesday $3 with free parking

Parking $5 - a free shuttle will be offered from the east parking area

Season Ticket $20

More Information: shawanocountyfair.net

Sheboygan County

When: August 31 - September 4

Tickets: Prices may vary for Mr. Ed's Magical Midway and grandstand shows



Adults (15+) $10

Children (10 - 14) $5

Children 9 and Under Free

Parking $5

Season Pass with Parking $60

Season Pass without Parking $40

More Information: shebcofair.com

Waupaca County

When: August 23 - 27

Tickets: Sale for Mega-Ride Passes Ends August 22. Sale Season Passes ends July 31



Season Pass for Adults (12+) - Sale $25, After Sale $45

Mega-Ride Pass - Sale $60, After Sale $70

More Information: waupacacountyfair.com

Waushara County

When: August 17 - 20

Tickets: Include admission to grandstand and parking



Adult Single (14+) $10

Child Single (7 - 13) $7

Children 6 and Under Free

Adult Season $30

Child Season $20

More Information: wausharacofair.com

Winnebago County

When: August 2 - 6

Tickets: Include parking, grandstand, live bands, exhibits/ barns and carnival rides



Advanced Daily Tickets ( June 15 - August 1) $12

Gate Tickets $15

More Information: winnebagocountyfaironline.com

Wisconsin State Fair

When: August 3 - 13

Tickets: See the Wisconsin State Fair website for discount days, main stage tickets, cream puff vouchers, deals and other offers



Adults (12+) $18

Seniors (60+) $13

Military & Veterans with ID $13

Youth (6 - 11) $13

Children 5 and Under Free

More Information: wistatefair.com