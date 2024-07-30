Improper storage of cooking materials causes fire in Bellevue

BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says improper storage of cooking materials caused a structure fire in Bellevue.

Crews got called for the fire Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Commercial Way.

The first crew on scene reported the origin of the fire to be in the detached garage. Firefighters put the fire out within 10 minutes.

All neighbors safely evacuated the building.

Nobody was hurt and nobody was displaced.

Firefighters say the fire caused about $65,000 in damages.