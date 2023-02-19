Illinois fisherman dies on Lake Poygan

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 56-year-old fisherman from Illinois was found deceased in open water Saturday afternoon after it was reported he was unaccounted for on Lake Poygan.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office reported that the man had been fishing on Lake Poygan near Noffke's Landing on County Highway B when it was reported by family members around 1:20 p.m. that the man and his ATV were unaccounted for; the family was concerned and reached out for assistance.

Resources from the Winneconne Poygan Fire District, Poy Sippi Fire Department, Boom Bay Fire Department and Omro Rushford Fire Department responded with airboats, ATVs, utility vehicles, personnel and other equipment to search for the missing fisherman.

Members of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office Drone Unit, Oshkosh Fire Department Med Unit paramedics, the Wisconsin DNR, Thedastar, Winnebago County Emergency Management, Wisconsin Emergency Management and Civil Air Patrol also assisted in aerial drone response and search efforts.

The fisherman was located deceased around 3:10 p.m. in open water near the area of Captain's Cove by members of the Poy Sippi Fire Department.

Further information surrounding this incident has not been released.