Igloo on the loose at a Green Bay restaurant

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Hagemeister Park in Green Bay has plastic igloo structures available for guests on their back deck during the winter. These igloos are stocked with cozy seating, blankets, board games, and a great view of the Fox River.

Gusting winds Thursday night caused quite a stir for the igloos though, as one was lifted off the ground and blown around the back deck, before getting caught on a light and crumbling.

Staff members were able to quickly clear the debris, and made friendly chat with diners about the unexpected incident.

Nobody was in the igloos that night due to the wind, and nobody was hurt.

