ICE operation in Clintonville leads to local arrest

CLINTONVILLE (NBC 26) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were in the city of Clintonville Wednesday morning for a targeted enforcement operation to deport one person, according to the Clintonville Police Department.

Police said they received a call from a resident on Brix Street just after 8:30 a.m., reporting five to six individuals in the caller's yard claiming to be ICE agents and showing their weapons.

Clintonville officers responded to the location and confirmed the individuals reported by the caller were ICE agents conducting a targeted enforcement operation to locate a person with a final order of deportation.

According to officers, the department was aware the person in question also had a Shawano County warrant, and officers took the person into custody after ICE agents left the scene.

The police department clarified the person was not taken into custody regarding any immigration issue, and that ICE agents did not contact officers, only the homeowner, who requested a police response.

Police said the person was taken to Embarrass and later transported to the Shawano County Jail.