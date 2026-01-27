Ice fishing safety tips to keep you safe on the ice

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — If you’re planning to head out for some ice fishing this winter, safety should be your top priority. Ice conditions can change quickly, and knowing how to protect yourself is essential.

One of the most important things to remember is that ice rarely freezes evenly. Always check ice thickness in several spots — especially if you’re unsure about conditions. Using an ice chisel or auger can help you measure thickness before venturing too far.

Be cautious around ice that has formed over flowing water or near currents, such as river mouths and inlets. These areas are often weaker and more dangerous. Keep in mind that schools of fish or flocks of waterfowl can also affect the integrity of the ice.

Whenever possible, avoid driving vehicles on the ice. The extra weight can create unforeseen hazards.

Having the right gear can make a life‑saving difference. Wear a flotation suit, carry ice picks, and dress in warm, layered clothing to help prevent hypothermia. These tools could save your life if you fall through.

Quick Ice Safety Reminders

Check ice thickness frequently – ice seldom freezes uniformly.

Stay away from areas with a current – moving water weakens ice.

Watch for signs of wildlife – fish and birds can affect ice stability.

Avoid driving on ice whenever possible.

Be prepared with safety gear – flotation suit, ice picks, and warm clothing.

For more tips on how to stay safe while enjoying your time on the ice, visit Take Me Fishing’s Ice Fishing Safety Guide.