"I think this is the best day of my life!" Students get free books at book fair

OMRO, Wis. (NBC 26) — Watching a child read is a beautiful thing. NBC 26 knows that improving childhood literacy can give a child a better chance at success.

Our annual "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign provides books to kids in need in our community.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, 40% of the students at Omro Elementary School and HB Patch Elementary School in Omro are considered underprivileged. Most educators say, without access to books at home, children are less likely to be successful at reading. The "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign strives to bridge that gap to give these students the tools for success.

Thanks to the Scripps Howard Fund and a $5,000 donation from U.S. Cellular we raised $15,218. That equates to more than 3,000 books for Omro elementary students.

“It was so awesome to see all the smiles on our student’s faces! Some students are not used to getting this many new books at a book fair at once. Students also loved being able to pick out their own books. The water bottles from NBC 26 were also a big hit with our students!” says Dave Wellhoefer, Omro Elementary School Principal.

Each student was able to take home 5 brand-new, age-appropriate books.

"I think this is the best day of my life," says 3rd grader, Temperence Moore after learning she gets to take home the books for free.

"I love how students will be able to use these books to take reading beyond the walls of the classroom. What a wonderful opportunity for our students and staff at H.B. Patch and Omro Elementary Schools!" says Erin Calvin, Director of Curriculum and Instruction.

To date, this campaign has been our most successful year yet.

