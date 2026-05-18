‘I just read and read’: Green Bay students celebrate free books from "If You Give A Child A Book..." campaign

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A special delivery at Lincoln Elementary School in Green Bay came with boxes of books, bright colors, and a lot of smiles.

Students took part in NBC 26’s spring book fair through the “If You Give a Child a Book...” campaign. Each student got to choose five brand-new Scholastic books to take home for free.

It was the second book fair of the school year, meaning students at Lincoln received a total of 10 free books each.

This year’s campaign raised more than $25,000 for Lincoln Elementary students, a record amount for the effort. The money came from NBC 26 viewers, sponsors and the Scripps Howard Fund.

The goal of the campaign is simple: put age-appropriate books into the hands of children who may not otherwise have easy access to them, and help spark a lifelong love of reading.

For students, the impact was easy to see.

“I like to read, and they help me read with other books, and I just read and read and read all day, and then I just become a pro at reading,” said Adrel, a kindergartner at Lincoln Elementary School.

Reading experts say choice matters. When children can choose their own books, they are more likely to enjoy reading and build skills that help them succeed in school and beyond.

The spring book fair was the perfect way to wrap up a record-breaking year for the campaign, sending students home with new stories, new characters, and books they chose for themselves.

To learn more about NBC 26’s “If You Give a Child a Book...” campaign, CLICK HERE.