I-43 reopens over Leo Frigo Bridge after early morning incident

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Update: Authorities say all traffic in both directions has since reopened.

We are working to learn more details about what incident prompted the closure.

————————

Drivers in the Green Bay area are being urged to find alternate routes this morning after an incident has shut down of portion of Interstate 43 in directions over the Leo Frigo Bridge.

The northbound lane has since reopened, but both southbound lanes remain blocked.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, all lanes were blocked northbound beyond East Shore Drive and southbound beyond Atkinson Drive. The northbound lanes have since reopened.

The closure began around 4:55 a.m. Tuesday and is affecting traffic near the Fox River crossing.

Deputies are currently on the scene. The incident is classified as “Other” by traffic officials, and details on the nature of the situation have not yet been released. Deputies believe the closure could last up to two hours, but that timeframe could change as the investigation continues.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Incident Alert lists no official detour at this time, but drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes through Green Bay.

NBC 26 will continue to monitor the situation and update this story as more information becomes available.

