I-41 traffic stop leads to major meth seizure, federal indictment

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A routine traffic stop in Fond du Lac County has led to federal drug charges after deputies say they found more than a pound of methamphetamine inside a vehicle.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped a vehicle around 11:45 p.m. on May 29 on Interstate 41 near Lost Arrow Road for speeding and a lane deviation.

The driver was a 46-year-old Milwaukee man and was the only person in the vehicle.

During a search, deputies say they recovered about 750 grams, or roughly 1.6 pounds, of methamphetamine, along with an additional 19 grams of methamphetamine, 7.2 grams of cocaine, 53 grams of MDMA and $940 in cash.

The sheriff's office said the man was on active parole at the time of the traffic stop for a previous Milwaukee County conviction involving the manufacture or delivery of heroin.

After consulting with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, the case was turned over to federal prosecutors.

Deputy Nick Birkholz testified before a federal grand jury on July 21, which returned an indictment against the 46-year-old man.

According to the sheriff's office, the federal charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison if the man is convicted. Officials said he could also face additional prison time if his parole is revoked.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said its deputies and K-9 unit remain focused on identifying and stopping people trafficking illegal drugs through the community.