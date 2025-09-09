Traffic resumes after crash cleared near Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Traffic has reopened along Interstate 41 Southbound and Wisconsin 76 after an early morning crash.

Two lanes were initially affected by the crash, but crews have since cleared the scene.

We are still waiting to learn whether anyone was hurt and how many vehicles were inovled.

___________________

Two left lanes of traffic are blocked this morning near Oshkosh on Interstate 41 Southbound near Wisconsin 76, because of a crash.

Winnebago County deputies responded Tuesday morning at 7:32, and they're working to clear the scene.

We are working to learn how many vehicles were involved, whether any one was hurt, and whether anyone will be cited.

