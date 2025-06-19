I-41 traffic alert in Winnebago County

Watch Now
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — There's a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 41 in Winnebago County this week.

The southbound Interstate 41 loop ramp to eastbound US Highway 10/Wisconsin Highway 441 will close today at 9 p.m. in Winnebago County, and it will remain closed through early August.

The Wisconsin DOT says traffic can take westbound US 10 to County Road CB and then eastbound US 10 as a detour.

This closure and detour are part of the ongoing Interstate-41 Maintenance Project.

