I-41 traffic alert in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — There's a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 41 in Winnebago County this week.

The southbound Interstate 41 loop ramp to eastbound US Highway 10/Wisconsin Highway 441 will close today at 9 p.m. in Winnebago County, and it will remain closed through early August.

The Wisconsin DOT says traffic can take westbound US 10 to County Road CB and then eastbound US 10 as a detour.

This closure and detour are part of the ongoing Interstate-41 Maintenance Project.

