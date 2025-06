KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — The Interstate 41 County J ramps will close today in Kaukauna as part of the overall I-41 improvement project.

As a detour, drivers should use Wisconsin HWY 55/Delanglade Street, County Road JJ/Edgewood Drive, and County Road J/Lawe Street.

The closure will take effect at 6 a.m. today, and it is expected to last through late summer.

For your daily traffic alerts and to see how Interstate 41 detours are adjusting every day, please stay with NBC 26.