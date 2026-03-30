I-41 North closed at Northland near Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Interstate 41 North at Northland Avenue is closed Monday morning after a semi driver crashed just after 7 a.m.

Authorities say drivers should exit at Wisconsin Avenue to avoid the closure.

According to witnesses, the semi appears to have blown a tire shortly before the crash. The truck caught fire following the incident, and Grand Chute officials have requested mutual aid from neighboring communities.

Scanner traffic indicates the semi was hauling dog food.

Witnesses report the driver is out of the vehicle, though NBC 26 is working to learn more about their condition.

The closure impacts traffic near Highway 15, and police are urging drivers to avoid the area until it is reopened.

Stay with NBC 26 on air and online for updates as this story develops.