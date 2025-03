FOX CROSSING (NBC 26) — Two lanes of traffic in Winnebago County are closed this morning after a crash.

Sheriff's deputies say Interstate 41 North from US 10/WIS 441 is affected, as the two left lanes are currently blocked.

Authorities responded at 5:42 AM, and they believe the scene should be cleared in the next couple hours.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops.