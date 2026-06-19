I-41 expansion reaches new milestone near Wrightstown Road

WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — Construction crews are making steady progress on a major piece of the Interstate 41 expansion project in Outagamie County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shared an update this week, highlighting work underway on the southbound I-41 bridge over Wrightstown Road. The bridge is being reconstructed as part of the larger project to expand I-41 from four lanes to six lanes through the area.

The bridge work is one of several improvements happening along the I-41 corridor as crews continue work on the multi-year expansion project. According to the DOT, mainline expansion in the Wrightstown Road area is expected to be completed by fall 2027.

Transportation officials are reminding drivers to stay alert as construction continues.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, eliminate distractions, and follow all posted signs and traffic shifts while traveling through work zones.

Officials say construction zones are active job sites, with workers often operating just feet from moving traffic. They ask motorists to allow extra travel time and help keep crews and other drivers safe.

The I-41 expansion project is designed to improve traffic flow, increase capacity, and enhance safety along one of northeast Wisconsin's busiest transportation corridors.