Traffic resumes after early morning crash

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Update: Authorities say the crash scene has been cleared, and traffic is back to normal.

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Drivers heading through the De Pere area should be aware of a slowdown this morning along Interstate 41.

The crash happened about 3.3 miles south of the Scheuring Road exit, near the Freedom exit. According to WisDOT, the right shoulder is closed, but traffic is still moving and there are no major delays at this time.

The incident was first reported around 4:29 a.m. Monday, June 2.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the area and remain alert for changing traffic conditions.

NBC26 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.