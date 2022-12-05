Hyvee's largest location brings hundreds of jobs to Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The new Hyvee grocery store at Bay Park Square Mall has created a buzz around Ashwaubenon in recent weeks. But village officials say the store is bringing more than just new shopping and dining options.

They say it's brought a number of economic benefits, too. For starters, the store currently employs about 600 people, not including seasonal positions. Mike Landyut, the Hyvee District Store Director says it's the company's largest location out of over 300 stores.

"We're continually looking and hiring everyday," Landyut said.

“Anywhere from 172 North up to Lombardi between Oneida and Holmgren is kind of our downtown area if you will for Ashwaubenon," said Ashwaubenon Village Manager Joel Gregozeski. "So any of those areas that we’re working toward redeveloping, whether it’s for additional commercial space, retail space, those are really big for us.”

Gregozeski says Hyvee was the perfect fit to take over the nearly 124,000 square foot property, which was previously occupied by Shopko, because it compliments other anchor stores at Bay Park Square Mall without creating unnecessary competition.

“There’s a nice compliment with the overall area there between Steinhafels, Kohl's, Dave and Busters and now Hyvee," Gregozeski said. "It just really is a nice fit to kind of make that area a one-stop shopping destination for all of your needs.”

While Ashwaubenon has several grocery stores all within a small radius, village officials say Hyvee's dining options and their online shopping program offer shoppers a unique experience.

“I think we all sell the core basics but when you come in you’ll see the difference," Landyut said.

With a prime location that's inside the mall and just blocks away from Lambeau Field, officials say all the businesses in the area stand to benefit from the added traffic going forward.

“Seeing a lot of the foot traffic coming in and out of the store, I’m sure that adds to not only the mall but also all the other retailers and restaurants in the area that can benefit from just having that added foot traffic," Gregozeski said.