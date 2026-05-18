Husband of missing Beaver Dam woman charged with homicide

43-year-old Aaron Nelson, of Oakfield, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in connection with the disappearance and homicide of his wife, Alexis Nelson, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Officials with the sheriff's office say Aaron Nelson was arrested on Friday afternoon, following an extensive investigation.

The sheriff's office is not releasing any additional details at this time.

Alexis Nelson has been missing since May of 2025, and she was last seen in Beaver Dam.

