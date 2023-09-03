Watch Now
Husband and wife killed in Fond du Lac County crash

Paul and Pam Delap.jpg
Photo Courtesy: Winnebago County Executive's Office
Posted at 6:01 PM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 19:01:06-04

A husband and wife in their 50s, Paul and Pamela De Lap of Oshkosh, are dead after a crash, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

The Winnebago County executive's office said the De Laps were dedicated public servants; Paul was the Winnebago County highway foreman, while Pamela was a former member of the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities.

The crash happened Friday, shortly before 7 p.m., on Van Dyne Road at Subway Road in the Township of Friendship, according to a news release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

The initial investigation shows a 17-year-old teenage girl from Fond du Lac failed to stop at a stop sign and the motorcycles with the De Laps on board hit the teen's vehicle, the news release said.

Paul was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, the news release said.

Pamela was wearing a helmet, but a hospital notified authorities Saturday that she had died of her injuries, the news release said.

The Sheriff's Office said inattentive driving is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The teen girl suffered minor injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

