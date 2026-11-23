MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 58-year-old man was shot in the lower leg during a group deer drive in Manitowoc County on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened Nov. 21 while a group was participating in a deer drive. According to information provided about the incident, the victim was serving as a driver when two deer entered a field.

A 24-year-old woman in the hunting group fired a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun at the deer, striking the man in the lower leg with a shotgun slug.

The shooting was not deadly.

Additional details about the man's condition and where specifically in Manitowoc County the incident occurred were not immediately available, other than it was public land.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.