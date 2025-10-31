Hunter hurt in tree stand fall in Oakfield

TOWN OF OAKFIELD (NBC 26) — A 44-year-old Waupun man is recovering after they were hurt Thursday afternoon after falling from a tree stand in a public hunting area in Fond du Lac County.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at approximately 3:44 p.m. on October 30, 2025.

A family member called 911 to report that the hunter had regained consciousness on the ground with facial injuries and believed he had fallen from his stand. The caller provided a general location in a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) public hunting area along Towne Road, north of Highway 151 in the Town of Oakfield.

Authorities say Communication Center staff were able to make direct contact with the hunter, allowing responders to pinpoint his exact location. Due to uncertainty about the severity of his injuries, a medical helicopter was initially requested.

Deputies found the hunter at the scene, and Lifestar Ambulance personnel determined the ThedaStar medical helicopter was not needed. Oakfield Fire Department crews used a UTV to move the man from the DNR land to a parking area, where he was then taken by Lifestar to a local hospital.

Authorities say his injuries appear to be minor.

Investigators report the man was not wearing a safety harness at the time of the estimated 12-14 foot fall.