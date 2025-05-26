Hundreds turn out for Memorial Day Parade in De Pere

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Even though most people are enjoying an extra day off from work this Monday, the De Pere community turned out to show their support for the brave people who sacrificed their lives for their country.

Attendees of the Kiwanis Memorial Day Parade embraced the warmer weather, and they say they'll never forget what the holiday is really about.

Marching bands, veterans groups, supporters, and families came together around 10 AM Monday to line up and march through De Pere.

Monday's weather was perfect for everyone to be outside.

Families say it's important to show everyone what the holiday is really about, and that is showing support for veterans.

"I mean, the day is nice too, but also, like just making sure that we take the time that it's not all about cookouts and having the day off. It's about remembering that people have given their lives to keep us safe," said Majriela Macedo of Green Bay.

"It gets a little emotional at times just because there is a lot of sacrifice that goes on, but it is nice to be able to see a big turnout. I feel like this year, when we were looking for parking, I felt like there were a lot more people in attendance, which is good," said Stephaine Macedo of Green Bay.

Most of the downtown area in De Pere and the Claude Allouez bridge were blocked for Monday morning's festivities, but that has since reopened after the parade ended.

After the parade, most people returned to Voyageur Park for the last day of "Celebrate De Pere."

Even though Monday is the last day for the event, some roads may still be closed through De Pere until Tuesday morning.