Hundreds prepare for annual Polar Plunge

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The annual Polar Plunge gets underway Saturday morning, and hundreds of athletes and donors will be jumping in the Fox River to support Special Olympics.

Local police play a huge role in the effort, and they say the pleasure is all theirs.

"The polar plunge is cool. You're going to jump in and get freezing cold, but being connected and more involved with the athletes is really what it's all about," said UW Oshkosh Police Chief Christoper Tarmann.

Chief Tarmann said he's taken the plunge five times in Lake Winnebago to help raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

"I just get involved as much as I can, when I can," Chief Tarmann said.

Although it's a thrill, Chief Tarmann says it's more exciting to connect with athletes.

"Getting involved is more than just jumping into a pool. It's coming and hanging out with an athlete. It's checking out the games that they do. It's being there for a practice. It's supporting a torch run," Chief Tarmann said.

Chief Tarmann flew to Florida last year to coach Special Olympics athletes in the USA Games. That's when he had the opportunity to meet Aaron Drescher from Chicago. Drescher is a Special Olympics athlete. After the games ended, Chris and and Aaron still talk on the phone.

"We actually still stay in contact. We have a WhatsApp chat group that we talk as a a team. Aaron posts pictures in there of him getting awards and stuff, and so we've stayed connected with him pretty regularly," Chief Tarmann said.

Chief Tarmann said these life-long connections inspire him to stay involved.

"I think everybody's connection is a little bit different. For me, it's about the excitement I get from it, just to see an athlete who celebrates my presence to be there and to see the connection. Like, we celebrate each other, just being in the presence of each other, and I think we miss that sometimes in law enforcement," Chief Tarmann said.

He says raising money for an amazing group of people is also an added bonus.

"It's just a great experience to freeze for a reason. Just get in the cold water and freeze, knowing you're benefiting a Special Olympics program. It's super quick. It's about raising money for programs where athletes don't just train and learn about how to do a sport. They get medical things taken care of for them," Chief Tarmann said.

He wants to remind people that all your donations go back to people in Wisconsin, like athlete and leadership specialist, Edward Kastren.

"Never forget about the success. Even if someone is running a race, or doing a thing, or getting proper dental care. Celebrate the small success, because they may have not won the race, but they may have accomplished their best time, and they might be so excited." Kastren said.

Registration gets underway Saturday at 8:30 a.m., and it goes until 10:30 a.m.

The opening ceremony is at 11 a.m., and people will start plunging right away. That's at 1500 Fort Howard Avenue in De Pere at Perfoski Boat Launch.

There's a $60,000 goal, and if you'd like to contribute you can still make a donation.