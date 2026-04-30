Humane Society to take 150 beagles from research facility

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) says it will soon welcome 150 beagles from Ridglan Farms, a commercial breeder in Mount Horeb that sells dogs for research.

Some of the animals will be landing in Green Bay.

The transfer is part of a national effort to remove and rehome about 1,500 dogs from the facility.

Officials say the beagles will be available for adoption once they pass medical and behavioral evaluations. The dogs will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before adoption.

A Humane Society spokesperson said some of the beagles will be available for adoption at the Green Bay campus. Whether any will be placed for adoption in Door County will depend on kennel capacity and available resources. The dogs are expected to arrive in mid-May.

WHS says it needs the public’s help to handle the influx of dogs, requesting new foster homes, as well as supplies such as soft dog treats and toys. Kennel space is already limited.

Because the beagles were bred and kept in confined conditions with little human contact, the humane society warns that they may require weeks or months to adjust to typical home life.

“This has been such a powerful experience to be a small part of the journey for these animals and an even greater privilege to be a part of the team who made it happen,” said Alison Fotsch, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Humane Society, in a statement.

Information on adopting or donating to support the dogs' care is available at wihumane.org and wihumane.me/Beagles2026.

