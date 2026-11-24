MENOMINEE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Authorities are investigating after hunters discovered what appeared to be a human skull on the Menominee Indian Reservation Monday afternoon.

According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the Menominee County Dispatch Center received a call from local hunters around 3:35 p.m. Nov. 23 reporting the discovery.

Menominee Tribal Police officers and the FBI responded to the area. Authorities said the remains were examined and confirmed to be human.

The Menominee Tribal Police Department and FBI are investigating.

As investigators continue their work, authorities are asking members of the Menominee Tribal Community, hunters and the general public to stay out of Section 2 in the southwest portion of the reservation.

The restricted area is between Juniper Road, south of County Highway VV West and the Shawano County line.

Police are asking people not to enter the area or disturb anything that could have investigative value, saying cooperation is important to preserving the integrity of the investigation.

Authorities did not immediately provide information about the identity of the person or circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Additional information is expected to be released as the investigation continues