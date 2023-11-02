Human remains found on Menominee Reservation

KESHENA (NBC 26) — Human remains were discovered on the Menominee Reservation earlier this week.

Menominee Tribal authorities have announced that human remains were discovered in the Menominee forest by a hunter on Monday, October 30.

A joint investigation is currently being conducted by the Menominee Tribal Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Menominee Tribal Enterprises, Menominee Tribal Conservation, Menominee Town Fire Department, Menominee Emergency Management, and the Menominee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The identity of the person and the cause of death are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation; more information will be released as it becomes available.

The authorities have assured that the community is not at risk.

