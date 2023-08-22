Howard Police searching for suspects in gang-related ATM thefts; how you can help

HOWARD (NBC 26) — One person is in jail, but authorities are trying to track down more suspects after they tried stealing money from an ATM.

Authorities believe the incident could be connected to a the Hook and Chain Gang, where they go around the country and either steal ATMs or steal the money from ATMs.

Brown County Sheriff's deputies were called to Nicolet Back at 2380 Duck Creek Parkway in Howard before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

They say they found a damaged ATM and were able to track down the suspects' vehicles from surveillance video.

A suspect in one of the cars was found and arrested, and a second suspect vehicle was found abandoned.

Brown County deputies then brought in drones and K-9 officers to help track down the suspects or any evidence related to the incident, but they didn't find anyone.

Authorities say this incident could be related to the Hook and Chain Gang who target ATMs across the country.

If you know anything, please Call Sergeant Breider at (920) 448-4227.

If you live in the area and have security or Ring doorbell surveillance video, you're encouraged to check it and reach out to authorities to help them track down the thieves.

Your surveillance video could help authorities find the people responsible.

NBC 26 initially reported this story early Tuesday morning as calls came into our newsroom about a heavy police presence in the area, and we followed up with additional information once it became available.