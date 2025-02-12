Watch Now
I-41 traffic resumes in Howard after Wednesday morning crash

HOWARD (NBC 26) — Authorities say all lanes are back open after an early morning crash on Interstate 41 southbound in Howard.
There's a traffic alert for drivers in the Howard area Wednesday morning.

The two left lanes of Interstate 41 southbound are closed just south of Velp Avenue due to a crash.

Howard police are currently on scene and working to clear the area so traffic can resume.

We are working to learn whether anyone was hurt and how many vehicles were involved.

Please stay with NBC 26 as we continue to follow this story.

