Howard breaks ground on YMCA expansion

HOWARD (NBC 26) — On Green Bay’s west side, community leaders and neighbors gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking for the newest YMCA expansion, marking a major step toward expanding health, wellness, and recreation opportunities in the area.

Shovels hit the dirt as Howard residents got an up-close look at the YMCA’s future, which will feature a larger gym and a brand-new six-lane swimming pool. Local leaders say the expansion reflects Howard’s growing population and interest in accessible, high-quality fitness amenities.

“We have been sitting around the table since 2020, and I am thrilled that within the last year, we’ve been able to get everything prepared and ready to go and get the shovel in the ground,” said Jamie Hanner, YMCA President and CEO. “It’s well overdue. Our community deserves this project.”

The current YMCA is already one of the most popular destinations in Howard, welcoming more than half a million visitors last year alone. Leaders believe the expansion will enhance the Y’s role as a hub for families, fitness enthusiasts, and youth programs.

Construction is expected to be completed by the beginning of next year, bringing new opportunities for both recreation and community connection.