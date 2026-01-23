How USPS, UPS and FedEx are handling the extreme cold

As dangerously cold temperatures settle across Northeast Wisconsin, many people are still waiting on mail and packages - and wondering what extreme weather means for deliveries.
NBC 26 reached out to the nation’s three major carriers, USPS, UPS, and FedEx, to better understand how they operate during severe cold and what customers should expect. While all three declined on-camera interviews, each provided guidance on safety, service impacts and what customers can do.
Here’s what you need to know:
USPS: Safety First and Clear Paths Matter
The U.S. Postal Service says employee safety is its top priority during extreme cold, and carriers are trained to work in adverse weather conditions while following established safety precautions.
USPS says those precautions include:
- Dressing in layers and wearing appropriate cold-weather protective gear
- Taking warm-up breaks as conditions require
- Staying alert for icy or hazardous walking and driving conditions
- Adjusting work practices to manage weather-related risks
- Staying in communication with local management as conditions change
- USPS also stressed that customers play a role in keeping deliveries moving safely
Residents are asked to:
- Clear snow and ice from walkways, steps, porches and sidewalks
- Make sure areas around mailboxes are free of ice
- Keep curbside mailboxes accessible from the street
- Snow and ice near mailboxes can make it unsafe for carriers to deliver mail and may lead to delays
FedEx: Monitoring Conditions and Adjusting as Needed
FedEx says it is closely monitoring winter storms nationwide and has contingency plans in place to protect employees while minimizing service disruptions.
In a statement to NBC 26, FedEx said customers with concerns about their shipments should:
- Visit fedex.com for tracking updates
- Check the FedEx Service Alerts page for the latest weather-related impacts
- FedEx did not provide specific local delivery changes but emphasized flexibility as conditions evolve
UPS: Service Where Conditions Allow
UPS also emphasized safety, saying its drivers’ well-being comes first during extreme weather.
According to UPS:
- Drivers are encouraged to speak with management if they have safety concerns
- Operations may be affected in some areas depending on weather conditions
- Contingency plans are in place to move shipments as quickly as possible when it is safe
UPS reminds customers that:
- Packages can be tracked at ups.com
- The UPS Service Guarantee does not apply to shipments impacted by severe weather
What This Means for Customers
During extreme cold:
- Delays are possible, especially if conditions become unsafe
- Clearing snow and ice can help prevent skipped deliveries
- Tracking tools are the best way to get real-time updates
All three carriers say safety decisions are made day-by-day, based on weather conditions on the ground.