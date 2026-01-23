How USPS, UPS and FedEx are handling the extreme cold

As dangerously cold temperatures settle across Northeast Wisconsin, many people are still waiting on mail and packages - and wondering what extreme weather means for deliveries.

NBC 26 reached out to the nation’s three major carriers, USPS, UPS, and FedEx, to better understand how they operate during severe cold and what customers should expect. While all three declined on-camera interviews, each provided guidance on safety, service impacts and what customers can do.

Here’s what you need to know:

USPS: Safety First and Clear Paths Matter

The U.S. Postal Service says employee safety is its top priority during extreme cold, and carriers are trained to work in adverse weather conditions while following established safety precautions.

USPS says those precautions include:



Dressing in layers and wearing appropriate cold-weather protective gear

Taking warm-up breaks as conditions require

Staying alert for icy or hazardous walking and driving conditions

Adjusting work practices to manage weather-related risks

Staying in communication with local management as conditions change

USPS also stressed that customers play a role in keeping deliveries moving safely

Residents are asked to:



Clear snow and ice from walkways, steps, porches and sidewalks

Make sure areas around mailboxes are free of ice

Keep curbside mailboxes accessible from the street

Snow and ice near mailboxes can make it unsafe for carriers to deliver mail and may lead to delays

FedEx: Monitoring Conditions and Adjusting as Needed

FedEx says it is closely monitoring winter storms nationwide and has contingency plans in place to protect employees while minimizing service disruptions.

In a statement to NBC 26, FedEx said customers with concerns about their shipments should:



Visit fedex.com for tracking updates

Check the FedEx Service Alerts page for the latest weather-related impacts

FedEx did not provide specific local delivery changes but emphasized flexibility as conditions evolve

UPS: Service Where Conditions Allow

UPS also emphasized safety, saying its drivers’ well-being comes first during extreme weather.

According to UPS:



Drivers are encouraged to speak with management if they have safety concerns

Operations may be affected in some areas depending on weather conditions

Contingency plans are in place to move shipments as quickly as possible when it is safe

UPS reminds customers that:



Packages can be tracked at ups.com

The UPS Service Guarantee does not apply to shipments impacted by severe weather

What This Means for Customers

During extreme cold:



Delays are possible, especially if conditions become unsafe

Clearing snow and ice can help prevent skipped deliveries

Tracking tools are the best way to get real-time updates

All three carriers say safety decisions are made day-by-day, based on weather conditions on the ground.