How to watch President Trump's inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC 26) — The 60th Presidential inauguration gets underway later this morning in Washington, D.C., but organizers are moving the ceremony indoors due to the chilly conditions.

President-elect Trump will take the oath of office for the second time Monday morning during the historic ceremony, and it will take place inside for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Northeast Wisconsin Trump supporters say you might see a familiar sight if you're watching from home this morning.

The so-called MAGA garbage truck that carried Trump to the Resch back in October will also be in Washington, D.C.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he sits in a garbage truck Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis.

Trump rode in the in the truck after President Joe Biden called Trump's supporters "garbage."

If you can't make it to the venue in Washington, D.C. to watch the event in person, you can do that right here on NBC 26.

The ceremony starts at 11 AM central time, but our coverage of the event starts at 9 AM.