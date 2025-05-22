House passes President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill"

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC 26) — The House of Representatives passed President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" early Thursday morning by a narrow margin.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson announced the final vote was 215-214, with one voting present.

Two republicans—Tom Massie and Warren Davison—joined all democrats in voting against it, while Republican Andy Harris cast the present vote.

Two other republicans—Andrew Garbarino and David Schwikert—did not cast a vote.

The legislation would extend the President's expiring 2017 tax cuts, and it contains increases in spending for the U.S. Military and for the president's mass deportation plans.

This also fulfills two of President Trump's campaign promises: eliminating taxes on tips and overtime work.

The bill also slashes spending in other areas, including hundreds of billions of dollars in cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The bill would also raise the debt ceiling by $4 trillion.

Thursday's vote comes after the House Rules Committee sent the bill to the floor following a marathon 21-hour debate.

The measure was projected Tuesday by the non-partisan congressional budget office to increase the national debt by $2.3 trillion, and it would rescind health care coverage for 8.6 million people.

President Donald Trump says it's his goal to sign the bill into law by July 4.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online, as the bill will likely face changes by the Republican-controlled senate in the coming days.