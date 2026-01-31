House heavily damaged in De Pere fire, road closed

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — A house fire caused significant damage on Friday at 4780 Tower Road in De Pere.

Multiple fire units responded to the scene after the fire was reported just before 5 pm. NBC 26 neighborhood reporter, Jessica Goska, is at the scene and describes the home as heavily damaged.

NBC 26 A house fire caused significant damage Friday at 4780 Tower Road in De Pere.

There is no word yet on injuries, and no ambulances were seen at the scene. The family that lives at the home does not appear to be at the home and may be staying down the road, according to initial information.

Tower Road is closed in both directions near the fire as crews continue to respond.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.