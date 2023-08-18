Hortonville man sentenced to five years behind bars for child porn distribution

HORTONVILLE (NBC 26) — A 24-year-old Hortonville man has been sentenced to five years in prison for distributing child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Authorities said Colton Nelson will spend five years on supervised release and be required to register as a sex offender in addition to his 60-month prison sentence.

DOJ officials said Nelson pled guilty to the crime on May 3.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office deputies recovered more than 7,000 videos and images depicting child pornography during a search warrant at Nelson's home in Sept. 2022, the release said.