Honoring fallen veterans on Memorial Day

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Memorial Day is about so much more than a longer weekend, kicking off summer and barbecuing with friends. It's about honoring fallen veterans who sacrificed their lives for their country.

It was a beautiful Memorial Day for families to enjoy festivities.

Hundreds of people and their families are wrapping up Celebrate De Pere this Memorial Day with a parade through town.

The event started Saturday, and it included food, rides, and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

The beautiful weather attracted people from all around.

Despite the fun and entertainment, parade goers say it's important to remember what Memorial Day is all about.

"It's just a day to come out and pay tribute to those who have given their lives pretty much, so that we can remain free and an independent country," Stephanie Macedo said.

Monday's parade wrapped up at noon.

Organizers say more than $2 million has been donated to local charities for Celebrate De Pere in the last 25 years.

