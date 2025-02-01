Home 'no longer inhabitable' after fire in Kewaunee County

KEWAUNEE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Chief Thomas Ackerman of the Algoma Fire and Rescue Department tells NBC 26 that a home in Ahnapee is no longer inhabitable after catching fire Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to the home on Birch Drive just off County Highway K in the town of Ahnapee around 1:30 p.m. When crews arrived they found the home was fully engulfed.

They were assisted in putting out the fire by nine other departments that responded as well as Kewaunee County sheriff's deputies.

Ackerman says nobody was hurt. There is no estimate of damages at this time. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Several pets were rescued from the fire and taken to an animal hospital in Appleton for treatment, according to the chief. Some other pets perished in the blaze. It wasn't clear how many, or what kind, of animals were involved.