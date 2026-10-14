Home heavily damaged in Waupaca County fire

TOWN OF DAYTON (NBC 26) — A house fire in the Town of Dayton early Wednesday morning left a home heavily damaged, but all residents escaped safely.

The Waupaca Area Fire District was dispatched to a structure fire on Crystal Lake Road, south of Waupaca, at 4:17 a.m.

According to Fire Chief Jake Waller, heavy fire was visible from the second floor on two sides of the two-story home when he arrived. Officials said the fire had not yet spread to the first floor but was moving downward through the structure.

All occupants were able to get out of the home before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

Crews initially battled the blaze from outside the house and, after bringing the fire under control, entered the structure to conduct salvage and overhaul operations.

Fire crews remained on scene for more than three hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.