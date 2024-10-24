Home explosion in Waupaca County leaves renters displaced

4 renters were left displaced after the explosion.

No injuries despite extreme damage to the house.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A home in the Town of Lind experienced a significant explosion late Tuesday night, prompting emergency services to respond.

Weyauwega Fire Chief Tom Cullen reported that the explosion occurred at 10:17 PM on County Road EE.

Four men were asleep in the house at the time of the blast but managed to evacuate safely without injury. Chief Cullen said that while there was no fire in the home, the explosion caused extensive damage, blowing out walls and windows and leaving the structure unstable.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation, with preliminary indications suggesting it may have been related to propane.

A neighbor described the incident as a “big boom” that woke her entire family, expressing disbelief at the scene. Fire crews worked through the night to clear broken glass and debris from the area.

On Wednesday morning, the renters returned to the property with Chief Cullen to collect some of their belongings. The homeowner expressed gratitude that no one was hurt but did not have information on the next steps for the displaced men.

