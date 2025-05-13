Home a "total loss" after a fire in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, crews were called out around 10:30 Tuesday morning for a garage fire on Fairview Road in the Town of Lamartine.

The man who called 911 told them his garage that was attached to his home was fully engulfed in flames.

When crews arrived they saw flames coming from the garage and smoke from the roof line of the house. The homeowner was able to escape with his dog.

Agencies that provided assistance includes Oakfield Fire Department, Eldorado Fire Department, Town of Fond du Lac Fire Department, Rosendale Fire Department, City of Fond du Lac Fire Department and Ambulance, Van Dyne Fire Department, Brandon Fairwater Fire Department, Ripon Fire Department, Markesan Fire Department, Waupun Fire Department, North Fond du Lac Fire Department and Ambulance, RIT 4, and the American Red Cross.

Officials say the home is considered to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.